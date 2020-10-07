Fire crews rescue construction worker from trench in St. Charles

The construction worker fell into a 15 to 20-foot-deep trench in a St. Charles subdivision

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A construction worker was rescued from a trench in a St. Charles neighborhood Friday morning.

Fire crews from across the county responded to the Sandfort Farms subdivision for an excavator accident that resulted in a construction worker falling into a 15- to 20-foot-deep trench.

When crews arrived, they found the worker had “moderate” injuries and began rescue operations, according to a Facebook post by the St. Charles County Fire Department.

The worker was stabilized in the trench and a hauling system was built to get him out, the department said. After getting him out of the trench, he was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

“This is another example of mutual aid companies working together to make a difference,” the department wrote.

Cottleville Fire Protection District, Central County Fire & Rescue and St. Charles County Ambulance District assisted in the rescue.