Fire crews searching for person reportedly unaccounted for in Jefferson County, MO house fire

Fire crews arrived at the scene of the fire to find the home full engulfed in flames.

FENTON, Mo. — Fire crews are looking for a person who is unaccounted for during a house fire.

Captain John Barton of the High Ridge Fire Protection District said fire crews responded to a call for a fire at about 3:15 a.m. Monday on West Lakewood Road just outside of Fenton in Jefferson County.

Barton said when crews arrived at the scene, they found a house fully engulfed in flames. Additional fire crews were requested when High Ridge saw the severity of the fire, he said.

Barton said neighbors are telling him that someone does live in the home. It is not confirmed at this time whether the resident of the home was actually home when the fire started. Barton said firefighters are working to search for the person in the home.

Barton said that the house fire was under control as of 5:45 Monday morning.