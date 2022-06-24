Fire damages businesses, apartments in Central West End

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ST. LOUIS — A third-alarm fire Friday morning at 392 North Euclid has damaged two businesses and displaced one family.

Fire Captain Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department said a Salt + Smoke barbecue and a Mission Taco sustained damage on the first floor of the building. The Salt + Smoke was severely damaged, Mosby said.

A fire official at the scene told 5 On Your Side 75% of the damage to the restaurants is due to smoke from the fire. He also said the building would have to be gutted because of the damage.

Mosby said one family is known to have been displaced by the fire at this time.

A woman was reportedly injured in the fire and treated at the scene. Her age has not been confirmed.

Mosby said as of 5:30 Friday morning the fire had been brought down to a first-alarm fire, with firefighters still beating flames at the location. By 6:30 a.m. the fire was out and crews were leaving the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, and it is being investigated, according to Mosby.

This is a developing story. Information will be added as it is confirmed.