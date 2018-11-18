LEMAY, Mo. — An early morning fire damaged a well-known exotic pet shop in Lemay.

Several nearby fire departments responded to the Exotic Amphibian Reptile Center on Lemay Ferry Road in south St. Louis County at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Crews quickly worked to put out the fire and they were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond the front of the building.

All of the animals are safe and no one was injured, Lemay Fire Department officials said.

Video from the scene showed the front display window was busted out and there was black ash and smoke stains in the front entrance area.

Fire investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.

