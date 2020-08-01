EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An East St. Louis business was destroyed in a fire late Tuesday night.
The fire started at around 11:30 p.m. at Southend Auto Repair.
Fire officials said no one was injured in the fire.
There were also a few cars inside the repair shop that were destroyed as well.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
PHOTOS: Fire destroys East St. Louis auto repair shop
