Food mart in north St. Louis destroyed after fire

ST. LOUIS — A food mart in north St. Louis is considered a total loss after a fire Monday night.

About 50 firefighters responded to the scene at Kings Food Mart in the 6100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. around 11 p.m.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Fire Department said there was heavy smoke and fire when firefighters arrived on scene.

There were no injuries reported, but the building was heavily damaged. Ameren was also on scene as some power lines in the area were damaged.

Neighbors told 5 On Your Side that the area has depended on the store for years.

Firefighters have not said what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.