RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Firefighters from several departments are on the scene of a large fire early Monday morning at a Richmond Heights sports medicine clinic.

The first-alarm fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. at Esquire Sports Medicine in the 1200 block of Bellevue Avenue.

In addition to Richmond Heights, firefighters from Brentwood, Ladue, Rock Hill and Shrewsbury also responded.

Flames were seen shooting through the roof for nearly an hour before firefighters brought it under control, but the fire reignited shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Metro brought in several warming buses for firefighters. Temperatures are in the teens.

Five doctors work at the clinic, which is the oldest in St. Louis, according to its website.

