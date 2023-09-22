Fire forces family, pets to flee Green Park home

No one was injured in the fire.

ST. LOUIS — A fire at a home in Green Park was under investigation Thursday night.

A family and two dogs escaped the fire on the 11000 block of Patsy Drive in Green Park. Green Park is in south St. Louis County.

The fire happened late Thursday night.

Mehlville Fire District responded to the fire. Deputy Chief Roland Therina shared details with 5 On Your Side.

Affton firefighters also helped with the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.