Fire in St. Louis' Patch neighborhood overnight

The St. Louis Fire Department responded at around 12:42 a.m. to the 300 block of W. Steins St in St. Louis’ Patch neighborhood for a fire at an occupied one-story building.

At 12:49 a.m., the Fire Department ordered the evacuation of the building, according to the St. Louis Fire Department’s official Twitter account

Battalion 4 has ordered the evacuation of the building. — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) September 13, 2020

At 1:07 a.m. the fire department tweeted that all involved parties were accounted for.

Battalion 4 reports: Companies have reentered the building; with two hand lines. Fire is under control. @AmerenMissouri requested for down power lines in the rear. Fire investigators requested. #STLCity — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) September 13, 2020

The fire was then reported to be under control at 1:22 a.m. Ameren Missouri was requested to the scene for downed power lines near the rear of the building.

An investigation is ongoing.