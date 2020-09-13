Fire in St. Louis' Patch neighborhood overnight

The St. Louis Fire Department responded at around 12:42 a.m. to the 300 block of W. Steins St in St. Louis’ Patch neighborhood for a fire at an occupied one-story building.
At 12:49 a.m., the Fire Department ordered the evacuation of the building, according to the St. Louis Fire Department’s official Twitter account
At 1:07 a.m. the fire department tweeted that all involved parties were accounted for.
The fire was then reported to be under control at 1:22 a.m. Ameren Missouri was requested to the scene for downed power lines near the rear of the building.
An investigation is ongoing.
