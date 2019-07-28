ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened at an apartment in the city’s The Ville neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The initial call went out for an explosion in the 4300 block of Cottage. Thick smoke was reportedly coming out of the two-story apartment.

St. Louis firefighters responded to the scene and put out a call for a second alarm to help get the flames under control.

Once it was safe to enter, firefighters searched the home and didn’t find anyone inside. No one was injured.

Fire investigators responded to the scene. The St. Louis Fire Department did not have any further details to release at this time.

A woman who lives in the apartment said her 16-year-old son was in the apartment at the time of the explosion. She said he was able to grab everything he could and get out safely.

Both apartments damaged in the explosion were total losses.

