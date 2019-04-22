ST. LOUIS — A devastating fire left a family of 10 without a home Sunday.

St. Louis Fire Department tweeted out on Easter that a fire was happening on the 3200 block of California Avenue before 6 p.m.

Fortunately, the family survived. Amber Dinwiddie is one of the 10 family members that lived there. She said her parents, children and sisters left to go to their cousin's house for an Easter egg hunt.

"This is like a first time thing for us," she said. "Normally, we spend holidays at this house. But my cousin begged for us to do it at her house and she lives in North City."

Jennifer, who's the matriarch of the family, almost stayed home, but decided to leave with the rest of the family.

"They said if I would've stayed home I wouldn't have made it," she said. "Life is too short. In a blink of an eye, we weren't even gone an hour."

Unfortunately, their Yorkie, Bengi, did not make it out. Despite the loss, they are thankful they are all safe and sound.

"It's like we lost everything, it's like nothing that we can do right now, but put our heads together and be there for one another," an emotional Dinwiddie said.

St. Louis Fire Department said the fire is still under investigation, but the family believes it all due to do an electrical issue.

The Red Cross is assisting the family, but the family also has a donation page, if you'd like to help out: