Crews fighting fire at former Dow Chemical facility in Madison County, Illinois

Simmons told 5 On Your Side it is believed magnesium, which is explosive in some forms, is stored inside the building.

MADISON, Illinois — Fire crews responded to a large fire in the Metro East that started Wednesday evening.

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said the county sent fire crews to the old Spectralite Consortium facility located in the 1000 block of College Street, in Madison, Illinois.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials have not confirmed what caused the fire.

