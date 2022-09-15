Fire destroys Metro East oil change business

Firefighters do not know what caused the fire at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Fire investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed an oil change station in Belleville.

The fire happened at Fast Oil Change Plus on Carlyle Avenue this morning. Everyone was able to get out of the fire safely, and no one was injured.

The East St. Louis Fire Department said the fire was extinguished as of early Thursday afternoon, but firefighters were continuing to remain on the scene to monitor for hot spots and flare-ups.

The building was ruled a total loss, and firefighters said the walls that remained standing after the fire could collapse.

Firefighters do not know what caused the fire at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.