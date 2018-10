ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department is investigating reports of an explosion at a home in the 3700 block of Kosciusko Street.

Fire officials said two people were injured in the incident.

3700blk of Kosciusko - One story brick dwelling; companies investigating the report of a gas/stove explosion. Two occupants injured. Additional medic units responding. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/zBC0mEfrtP — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) October 28, 2018

