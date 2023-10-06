Multiple crews fight fire at Railway Exchange Building in Downtown St. Louis

There was a heavy fire burning on the outside of the building on the first floor. It is believed that the fire started on the outside, but was quickly extinguished.

ST. LOUIS — Multiple crews with the St. Louis Fire Department responded Friday afternoon to the Railway Exchange Building about a large fire outside the building.

St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby said the department received a call about a fire at the historic landmark, the Railway Exchange Building, located at 615 Olive Street in downtown St. Louis. There was a heavy fire burning on the outside of the building on the first floor. It is believed that the fire started on the outside, but was quickly extinguished.

There was also smoke emitting from the 7th, 8th, and 9th floors of the building.

A rescue squad with the fire department went inside the building to see if the fire had reached inside the building and did not find anything. They also searched inside the building for possible victims, but officials did not report any injuries.