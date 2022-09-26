Fire at Sauget industrial park creates smoke cloud visible miles away

First responders have not said what may be burning in the fire. Eagle Industrial Park's website did not specify what is typically stored at the facility.

SAUGET, Ill. — Firefighters are working to put out a large fire at an industrial park in Sauget, Illinois.

Sauget Police Chief James Jones said the fire was at Eagle Industrial Park on Mississippi Avenue. The fire started late Monday afternoon.

According to its website, Eagle Industrial Park is a 60-acre facility that includes a 35-acre industrial park that offers space for transloading and storage tanks for wet and dry goods. Transloading is the process of transferring shipped goods from one mode of transportation to another.

No other information about the fire has been provided.

The large plume of black smoke could be seen from across the Mississippi River Monday afternoon. A camera on top of 5 On Your Side's downtown studio captured video of the smoke.