Fire damages 4 homes in O'Fallon, Mo., no injuries reported

The fire occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle in O'Fallon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — A two-alarm fire damaged four homes in a St. Charles County neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The fire occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle in O'Fallon, Mo.

The Wentzville Fire Protection District responded with other surrounding departments to the fire finding one house fully involved, then a second one caught on fire, according to the department's Public Information Officer, Michael Scott.

This afternoon pumper 9214 and Asst. Chief 9201 assisted Wentzville Fire Protection District on a residential structure... Posted by Lake Saint Louis Fire Protection District on Saturday, September 17, 2022

Four houses total were damaged by the fire, two were deemed inhabitable and two had heat-related exterior damage.

No injuries were reported but two families were displaced due to the fire, according to Scott.

An investigation is underway and there has been no release on what caused the fire.