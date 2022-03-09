Fire at St. Louis County apartment complex displaces some residents

No one was injured in the fire. Residents of at least eight apartment units were displaced by the fire.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The residents of at least eight apartment units were displaced by a Wednesday evening fire in north St. Louis County.

Chief Dave Volz with the Metro North Fire Department said the fire happened at the Laurel Hill Apartment Complex on the 9600 block of Jacobi Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. All of the units in one building were damaged, and firefighters on the scene said the fire spread to a second building.

Firefighters said it took about 45 minutes to put out the fire. They said the fire may have started in an attic between the two buildings.

The fire spread quickly through one of the buildings. Volz said that building sustained significant damage throughout, including a partial collapse of the second floor. All six of the units in that building suffered heavy damage, and at least two units in the other building were damaged.

