Several horses killed in fire at Sugar Creek Ranch in Fenton

An employee was able to free some of the horses from the burning barn, but four were lost in the fire.

FENTON, Mo. — A barn fire at a Jefferson County boarding stable early Thursday morning left four horses dead.

According to the Saline Valley Fire Protection District, a call came in just before 1 a.m. Thursday regarding a barn fire at Sugar Creek Ranch, located south of Fenton on Fiedler Lane.

The three-alarm fire was confined to a large barn on the ranch. Several horses were inside at the time, but an employee who lives on site was able to free some of them, the district said.

Ultimately, four horses were killed by the flames. No people were injured.

The Saline Valley Fire Protection District is leading an investigation. There was no word on the cause of the fire as of Thursday morning.