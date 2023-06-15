1 home destroyed, 2 damaged after fire in Des Peres

One person has been treated for smoke inhalation but did not suffer any other injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three homes were impacted by a fire Thursday afternoon that allegedly started from a lit cigarette in Des Peres.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday on the 900 block of Des Peres Drive. The Des Peres Fire Department received a phone call regarding a "fully engulfed residence," according to the department's fire chief at the scene.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation but did not suffer any injuries. There were no other reported injuries.

One house is completely destroyed while the second house is severely damaged. The fire department said it was unclear if the second home will be a total loss. A third home experienced melted siding from the heat.

A video submitted by Ken Mocabee showed firefighters putting water on the flames as heavy smoke rolled out of one of the homes.

Several agencies assisted Des Peres Fire in the incident, including fire departments from Frontenac, Kirkwood, Fenton, West County, Glendale, Brentwood, Maplewood, and Mehlville.

Fire crews took more than 20 minutes to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.