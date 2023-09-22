1 dead, others injured in 5-vehicle crash in north St. Louis Friday

Police said Friday evening that one woman died from her injuries as a result of the crash.

ST. LOUIS — One woman has died and several others were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash in north St. Louis Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Broadway and Humboldt Avenue in north St. Louis. Police on scene said the driver who allegedly caused the crash was speeding.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, one person was extricated from a car. Two people were in critical condition and three others had non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, the department said.

Police confirmed Friday evening that one woman died from her injuries as a result of the crash.

Several people have been taken to St. Louis-area hospitals. There is no update on their conditions as of Friday evening.

