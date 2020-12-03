WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — Some businesses will be temporarily closed after a fire broke out at a strip mall Wednesday night.

The Washington Park Fire Department said the fire started in the roof of St. Louis Fish & Chicken on 1213 Kingshighway. Smoke damage then spread throughout the connected businesses.

All five businesses in the strip mall were moderately damaged, firefighters said. At least two of the businesses -- St. Louis Fish & Chicken and Pops II Kitchen -- will be temporarily closed.

No one was injured.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

