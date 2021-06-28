Community remembers St. Louis firefighter who died from COVID-19

Rodney Heard is survived by his wife, Lisa, six children and numerous grandchildren

ST. LOUIS — Funeral services took place Monday for St. Louis Firefighter Rodney Heard, who served the community for 22 years. Heard died from COVID-19, June 15.

His memorial service was held at New Spring Church on Lewis and Clark Boulevard.

St. Louis Fire Department officials say Heard served in several neighborhood fire houses before going to work in department support services.

The memorial service made for quite a sight in the parking lot of New Spring Church, with no less than 15 firetrucks lined up, forming a frame for a very large American flag and providing a pathway for Heard’s remains to enter and exit his memorial service. Friends, family, fellow firefighters and others gathered to pay their respects.

Inside, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones arrived to pay her respects, followed by a formal gesture in the firefighter community – the uniformed member walk-through. Firefighters saluted Heard’s casket as they filed through.

“All of us know how important our first responders are and that they put their lives on the line every day to keep people alive," Mayor Jones said. "But if this past year has taught us anything it’s how great the sacrifice serving on the front lines truly is.”

“You can tell a hero not by their name, not by their title, but by their actions. Officer, firefighter Rodney L. Heard was a hero because he answered the call to become a firefighter, to put his life in danger to help others," Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said.

“At any time of day or night, no matter the nature of the call – difficulty breathing, an auto accident, a reported fire in a building with children trapped – firefighter Rodney Heard lived to help others in their time of need," St. Louis fire chief Dennis Jenkerson said.

