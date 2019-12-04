WASHINGTON, Mo. — At 10:30 a.m., Washington, Missouri, firefighter Matt Coleman got the unique opportunity to implode the old Route 47 bridge crossing the Missouri River.

The opportunity was compliments of Marschel Wrecking, the company responsible for the teardown.

"They thought it would be a neat idea to raffle off a chance to blow up the bridge with the proceeds going to BackStoppers," said Marthasville Fire Chief Jeff Backhaus.

The bridge first opened in 1934 and has been part of the Washington Missouri skyline sense.

"It's history," said Jeremy Frye of Marschel Wrecking. "A lot of people are sad to see this old bridge go, but everything has a life cycle. This bridge wasn’t designed to be here as long as it has anyway."

Once in the water Budrovich Construction will assist in getting the pieces to shore.

The implosion was delayed by a week due to high waters.

"We have water higher than we would like, but it's sustainable," said Eric Struckoff of Budrovich Construction. "There is no quick raises to the water, so we are comfortable with that."

So the end has come for this 85-year-old bridge, but folks involved managed to raise a new bridge and $15,000 for first responders.

