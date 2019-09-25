ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was injured in a south city fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a two-story mixed use building around 10:15 a.m. at Itaska and Alaska.

The bottom portion of the building used to be D&F Grocery, but it has since closed.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, a firefighter was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being burned.

When firefighters arrived they said there was heavy fire showing.

Other local stories

RELATED: Police investigating double shooting in Greater Ville neighborhood

RELATED: Teen abducted from St. Louis County home by man known to be physically violent

RELATED: Man killed, 9-year-old hospitalized after motorcycle accident in the Central West End