ELLISVILLE, Mo. — A firefighter is recovering in the hospital after battling a fire at a house in Ellisville Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m., a woman was sleeping inside her house in the 300 block of Wolf Lane with her boyfriend when a neighbor started banging on the door to tell them the house was on fire.

They were able to get out of the house safely but unfortunately, the family’s 3-year-old cat Charlotte died in the fire, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire that appeared to have started near the garage. Both cars inside the garage were destroyed in the fire.

One of the firefighters was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

