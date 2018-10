ST. LOUIS – A firefighter was transported to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a fire in north St. Louis.

Crews responded to the 5000 block of Minerva in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood around 2:50 p.m. where an abandoned house was on fire. A firefighter was injured after the second floor collapsed. His condition is unknown, but his gear protected him from getting burned.

No one else was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown.

