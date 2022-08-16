Firefighter injured battling St. Louis fire

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was injured battling a house fire in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning.
The fire started at around 5 a.m. at a home in the 4500 block of Mary Avenue in St. Louis’ O’Fallon neighborhood.
A 5 On Your Side crew captured heavy smoke coming from the windows of the home while firefighters worked to put out the flames.
The St. Louis Fire Department shared a tweet about the fire and said one of its firefighters suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
No other information on the fire, including the cause, has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.