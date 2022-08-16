Firefighter injured battling St. Louis fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was injured battling a house fire in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

The fire started at around 5 a.m. at a home in the 4500 block of Mary Avenue in St. Louis’ O’Fallon neighborhood.

A 5 On Your Side crew captured heavy smoke coming from the windows of the home while firefighters worked to put out the flames.

The St. Louis Fire Department shared a tweet about the fire and said one of its firefighters suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.