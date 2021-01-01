1 firefighter, 3 residents hospitalized after fire at St. Louis apartment complex

Three people were inside the second-story apartment where the fire started. They were all injured and had to be rescued by firefighters

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter and three residents were injured in an apartment fire on New Year's Day in St. Louis.

Firefighters said they were called to the River Crest Apartments on the 7000 block of Nottingham Drive near the city-county border in south St. Louis. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were told people were trapped inside the fire at the three-story complex.

Three people were inside the second-story apartment where the fire started. They were all injured and had to be rescued by firefighters.

The fire department said one resident of the complex was in critical condition and two others were in serious condition when they were rushed to the hospital.

A firefighter suffered from chest pains and was taken to the hospital for treatment as well. He was listed in serious condition.

Investigators are on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

They said at least two apartments suffered serious damage. Firefighters said most of the 40 apartments at the complex had tenants that may be displaced due to the fire. The Red Cross is assisting residents displaced by the fire.