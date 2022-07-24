Dog rescued, heat sends firefighter to hospital Sunday morning

A tweet from the fire department showed the dog being rescued by firefighters.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis firefighter is being treated for heat exhaustion Sunday after helping fight a fire on North Florissant Avenue.

The first floor of a vacant two-story building reportedly caught fire, and the fire spread to a warehouse next door. A small dog was rescued from one of the buildings, a video from the St. Louis Fire Department showed.

Battalion 1 reports: One small 🐶 #rescued. Two lines deployed. #Fire knocked down, companies are overhauling & ventilating. Fire investigators, both utilities, & Bldg Division requested.



One firefighter treated/transported non-urgently by #EMS Medic 13; heat related. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/MDDClW4tor — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) July 24, 2022

Fire department tweets said the fire had been knocked down and the buildings were being ventilated shortly after noon Sunday, about an hour after the fire was first reported.

“Girl” needed some water after being #rescued from a building #fire earlier today in the 1900blk of N. Florissant. #YourFireDepartment #STLCity pic.twitter.com/oL0qUyyBoQ — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) July 24, 2022

Capt. Garon Mosby tells 5 On Your Side the firefighter is being admitted to the hospital for additional observation.