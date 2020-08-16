Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in Washington Park

A couple of Washington Park firefighters became overheated but would be OK, the fire chief said

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Washington Park on Sunday.

According to the Washington Park Fire Chief Sharon Davis, the fire started around 10:44 am. on the 1500 block of N 49th St. The homeowner had left about 15 minutes before the fire started, Davis said.

The department requested mutual aid from nearby fire departments.

A couple of Washington Park firefighters became overheated while battling the fire. They were being examined by medical professionals and are going to be OK, Davis said.

The Red Cross was on its way Sunday afternoon to provide water and snacks for the firefighters.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall was heading to the scene for further investigation.