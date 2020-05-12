Firefighters battling fire at scrapyard in Wellston

Smoke from the fire could be seen as far away as Jennings

WELLSTON, Mo. — A large fire has burned multiple cars at a scrapyard in north St. Louis County.

The Mid-County Fire Department called in multiple other departments to help with the fire at around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from Richmond Heights, University City and Clayton were among the departments that joined the effort.

Firefighters were still working to get the fire under control as of 5:30 p.m.

Smoke from the fire could be seen as far away as Jennings.