Firefighters fighting bush fire at Route 66 State Park

EUREKA, Mo. — Firefighters are battling a bush fire at Route 66 State Park in Eureka, Missouri.

The bush fire started this morning and burned 30 acres in the park, according to Deputy Chief William Stamberger with the Eureka Fire Protection District.

The fire was put out but later reignited with crews back at the scene shortly after 1:15 p.m.

Six crews are currently at the scene battling the fire.

According to Stamberger, there have been no injuries at the location at this time.

Route 66 State Park is located next to the Meramec River. It is unlikely that the fire will cross the river, Stamberger said.

Stamberger told 5 On Your Side there were tons of flammable material on the ground in the park.

He also said he does not anticipate firefighters to be at the scene long to put out the fire.