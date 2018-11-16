HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – A man was killed in a house fire in Jefferson County Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 5500 block of Briarwood Drive at 5:18 a.m. after a neighbor called in the house fire.

Once crews were on scene, they had heavy fire in about 50 percent of the home. The man was found dead in a bedroom.

According to the fire report, crews experienced extremely difficult road conditions on their way to the fire. The roads were snow and ice covered. The call was dispatched at 5:07 a.m. and crews arrived at 5:18 a.m.

The fire is under investigation and not considered suspicious at this time, according to the High Ridge Fire Protection District.

No other victims were found. The man’s identity has not been released.

