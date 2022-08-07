Firefighters find body while battling blaze in Monroe County

The firefighters were responding to a fire that spread throughout a home in Waterloo, Illinois.

WATERLOO, Ill. — Firefighters found the body of a person while putting out a fire in Waterloo, Illinois, on Sunday, the Monroe County Coroner wrote in a statement.

The firefighters were responding to a fire that spread throughout a home in the 100 block of Quail Run Drive, the statement said.

While the firefighters were putting out the fire they found the body in the home's living room.

The time of death for the body was declared at 1:48 p.m. The coroner's office did not share any information about the deceased person.

"Deputy Rudloff pronounced the death at 13:48, at this time, I can only say that we have one victim," the statement said. "An autopsy will be performed to help determine the cause and manner and positive identification will be made using dental records."

The Monroe County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name and how the victim died, once the victim has been identified.

"The Illinois State Fire Marshall & Monroe County Coroner's Office continue to investigate the death," the statement said.

More information may be forthcoming further into the investigation. This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available. Check back with KSDK.com for the latest information.