LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Three dogs got a second chance at life thanks to first responders in Lincoln County.

Just before noon on Wednesday, crews responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Fairview Church Road.

Lincoln County Fire

They were able to rescue three dogs. With assistance from paramedics, they were able to give the animals oxygen to help them breathe.

Lincoln County Fire

Unfortunately, one cat was not able to be revived and passed away.