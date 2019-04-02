CAHOKIA, Ill. – Fire crews helped save a dog from a house fire Sunday afternoon.

The Cahokia Fire Department responded to a garage fire, which extended into the nearby home and caused heavy smoke and flames.

The occupants safely exited the home before the fire crews arrival. Homeowners told the fire department their family dog was still inside.

After a thorough search, the dog was found under a couch and was safely removed. A firefighter used a dog mask to give it oxygen. The pup is expected to make a full recovery.