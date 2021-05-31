Firefighters rescue man from house fire in Washington Park

The man was taken to an area hospital

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — A man was taken to the hospital after firefighters pulled him from a burning home overnight.

The Washington Park Fire Department was dispatched to a first-alarm fire with a report of a person trapped in Washington Park. Firefighters arrived to the 5700 block of Warran Avenue to find a home in flames. They went inside and pulled out a man, who was taken to an area hospital. His condition was not known as of Monday morning.

Five other people were staying at the house but were not inside by the time firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.