'She will have an extensive recovery' | Woman escapes Swansea house fire with burns

SWANSEA, Ill. — A woman was injured in a house fire in Swansea overnight.

A call for a fire came out at around 2 a.m. on the 1800 block of Garden Street. The Swansea Fire Department responded and found heavy fire and smoke coming from a second-floor bedroom. A woman had already made it out of the home.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening burns to her upper extremities. She was the only person in the house, the department said.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and extensive damage could be seen on the second floor of the home. An adjoining home had minor water damage but wasn't damaged by the fire and smoke.

"We ask that you keep the injured female in your thoughts and prayers as she will have an extensive recovery," the department wrote on Facebook. "We also ask that you make sure that you have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your residence. "

There was no official word on what caused the fire. Swansea firefighters were assisted by the Northwest and Eastside fire departments.