Firefighters spend hours battling brush fires in Washington County

"With the winds. you just never know wish way those flames will blow. I was worried they were coming to where we were camping," Jerry McKalip said

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 100 firefighters spent a bulk of their Thursday on the go, battling brush fires in Washington County, Missouri about 40 miles south of St. Louis.

"With the winds, you never know which way it's gonna blow, " said De Soto resident, Jerry McKalip who was deer hunting in the area.

Firefighters said around 9:30 a.m. Thursday several brush fires first fanned out all across the rural area near Potosi.

"The initial fire we had was somewhere between 150 and 200 acres, " said Chief Eric Lewis with the Sullivan Fire Protection District.

Firefighters say as quickly as they put out a brush fire, another one flared up.

The strong, gusty winds and dry grounds kept fueling the flames.

"The dry vegetation combined with the low humidity and the wind speeds just a good combination for a grass fire, brush fire to get out of hand really quick," said Chief Eric Lewis.

Firefighters attacked a brush fire along Haven's Rest in Richwoods with everything they had, including lots of water, before the flamed burned 25 acres.

Deer hunter, Jerry McKalip kept his eyes on the fast-moving fire.

"We just watched it all afternoon. It kept jumping. We were worried that it was coming to where we were camping. I think the firefighters did a great job," said McKalip.

An enormous job that pushed firefighters from Maryland Heights, Brentwood, West County EMS and Fire and other departments to the front line to help out.

Hours later, mother nature finally gave the firefighters a much-needed break.

"The winds died down and it was much easier for the crews to get in and take care of it," said Battalion Chief Eric Heimos with the West County EMS and Fire Protection District.

Initially, firefighters thought many residents had to be evacuated from their homes, but turns out, that was not the case nor was there any structural damage.