The firefighters came in sirens blaring to surprise the three deserving seniors.

O'FALLON, Mo. — Three members of the class of 2020 got a special surprise Monday.

The O'Fallon, Missouri, Firefighters Community Outreach showed up at three seniors homes with the sirens blaring.

They were there to present them with $1,200 scholarships.

Matthew Lange, Roman Bishop and Sara Harris were selected from a pool of applicants from five different high schools.