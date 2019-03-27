ST. LOUIS — More than 80 firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at a former church that now houses the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum.

A fire call went out at around 7 p.m. for the building at 3524 Russell Boulevard. They called out a third alarm to get more help, and at one point there were more than 80 firefighters working to put it out.

Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum is one of many museums with the same name around the country. The museums house historic documents of all types from the private collection of David Karpeles.

The St. Louis Media History Foundation keeps documents in the building as well. Frank Absher, the executive director of the St. Louis Media History Foundation, said they were able to get most of the important documents out. The building is expected to be a total loss. Most of the damage was to the roof and the back of the building.

The most recent update of the museum's Facebook page showed exhibits with historic documents from Russia, professional baseball and media back in 2018.

The building used to be the St. Louis Third Christian Scientist Church. The building was finished in 1911