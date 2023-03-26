Firefighters working to extinguish tractor-trailer fire near St. Charles Coca-Cola bottling plant

The first call for a fire came out at about 3:15 near the plant on Mueller Road.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Fire Department responded to a fire involving several tractor-trailers at the Coca-Cola bottling plant in St. Charles Sunday afternoon.

The first call for a fire came out at about 3:15 p.m. near the Heartland Coca-Cola bottling plant on the 3800 block of Mueller Rd.

A photo of the scene posted to the fire department's Facebook page showed heavy black smoke coming from behind the plant, which is bordered by Elm Point Industrial Drive.

Firefighters haven't said how many tractor-trailers were ffected by the fire.

Firefighters requested drivers avoid the area while firefighters continue to work the fire.

Capt. Kelly Hunsel, a spokeswoman for the department, said she arrived at about 4 p.m. and expected to release more information shortly.

An email message left with a spokesman for the plant wasn't immediately returned.