Fireworks accidents keep Wentzville Fire Department busy during Fourth of July weekend

Smoldering fireworks debris stored near homes re-ignited forcing two families to be displaced, firefighters said.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Improper storage of fireworks debris caused two St. Charles County homes to go up in flames during the Fourth of July weekend, firefighters said.

Wentzville Firefighters had a busy weekend: four house fires, a couple of dumpster fires and grass fires all caused by fireworks.

"They all had one common dominator," Battalion Chief Michael Scott said. "The people shot off the fireworks, picked up debris, and either put it in a combustible container or trash can and put next to house to throw out the next day. The big thing with fireworks, they, not all of them always go off. A lot of people this year using the big shows, the big boxes. Many don't know that not all go off. So they are sitting there smoldering. Then they will sit and smolder for a while. Two to three hours later it bursts into flames. Next thing you know your house is on fire."

Smoke detectors and vigilant neighbors alerted families of danger and no one was hurt in any of the fires. Only a firefighter was treated for heat-related illness over the course of the holiday weekend. Scott said debris can remain hot and flammable for up to several days after initial use.

If you plan on igniting leftover fireworks in the coming days:

keep a hose and buckets of water close

wet down a wide perimeter so fires are contained

when done, make sure all debris is soaked in water and stored away from homes in case anything re-ignites

Wanda Jensen lives across the street from one of the homes that caught fire over the holiday weekend. She feels for the family and said the fire was a horrible accident.

"It's unfortunate, we are all safe with fireworks," Jensen said. "It's nobody's fault. It's an accident that's unfortunate."