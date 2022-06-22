Where to watch July 4 fireworks around the St. Louis area

There are plenty of local events to choose from this Independence Day.

ST. LOUIS — The skies will be illuminated on July 4 as people across the St. Louis area celebrate Independence Day. There are plenty of events to choose from, with some also hosting carnivals, parades and more for America's birthday.

Here's a list of local fireworks shows taking place:

St. Louis

The annual downtown event runs from July 2-4 with live music and vendors, culminating in its biggest-ever fireworks show on July 4.

When: July 4, about 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Gateway Arch

Alton

Enjoy food and live entertainment at Liberty Bank Amphitheater followed by a fireworks show over the Mississippi River.

When: July 3 at around 9:30 p.m.

Where: Liberty Bank Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Dr.

Jefferson Barracks

Gates open at 5 p.m., with a concert under the stars at Veterans Memorial Amphitheatre at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks. Several food trucks will also be present.

When: July 1 at dusk (about 9:15 p.m.)

Where: Jefferson Barracks Park, 345 North Rd. W

Kirkwood

Food trucks start serving at 5 p.m., with live entertainment at 7 p.m. followed by a fireworks show.

When: July 4 at dark

Where: Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Rd.

O'Fallon, Missouri

The four-day event boasts carnival food and rides, concerts, vendors, a parade and two nights of fireworks.

When: July 3 at 10:15 p.m. and July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: 900 T.R. Hughes Blvd.

St. Charles

The three-day celebration includes live music and carnival, food and craft vendors and culminates in a July 4 fireworks show over the river.

When: July 4 at 9:20 p.m.

Where: 222 S. Riverside Dr.

Webster Groves

Viewing areas can be reserved day-of for fireworks at Memorial Field.

When: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Memorial Field

Wentzville

Everyone is invited to bring a chair to watch fireworks on July 4 at Progress Park.

Prior to the fireworks show, there will be a parade that starts at 10 a.m. at the Wentzville Ice Arena and ends at the Wentzville Community Historical Society Museum. Residents and pass holders can also have a free swim on July 4 from noon-5 p.m. at Progress Park Pool.

When: July 4 at 9:05 p.m.