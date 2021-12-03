First Boeing F-15EX delivered to U.S. Air Force

The F-15EX is the first of two new jets that Boeing will deliver to the U.S. Air Force by the end of the month

ST. LOUIS — A next generation Boeing fighter jet has departed Lambert airport Friday and made its way to a Florida U.S. Air Force base.

According to the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs, the jet is now fielded at Eglin Air Force Base to support testing efforts there.

The F-15EX is the first of two new jets that Boeing will deliver to the U.S. Air Force by the end of the month. The other six jets will be scheduled to deliver in fiscal year 2023.

The F-15EX jet is known as one of the U.S. military’s best weapons and some say its most famous fighter jet.

The jet has the latest technologies that will support upcoming Air Force fighter missions.

Future plans call for up to 144 new jets.

According to Boeing’s website, the F-15EX is a two-seat fighter with U.S.-only capabilities.

Its top features include a deep magazine that carry a load of advanced weapons and Open Mission Systems architecture, which means it enables the rapid insertion of the latest aircraft technologies.

The software built into the jet is described as secure, flexible and agile, which will ensure the platform’s relevance for decades.

Back in July 2020, Boeing was awarded a nearly $1.2 billion contract to make this jet a reality.

The F-15EX will replace the oldest F-15C/Ds in the service’s inventory.

Boeing will also be expanding its St Louis County facility and plans to finish construction in 2022.