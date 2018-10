Get your calendar out-- we now know what shows will be on stage at the Muny next season.

They're calling this season their "Second Century Campaign" because this is the 101st season. And they're bringing a lot of fan favorites back.

The shows are Guys and Dolls, 1776, Cinderella, Footloose, Paint Your Wagon and Matilda. They're also doing the first off-Broadway production of Kinky Boots.

For more information, check out the Muny on Facebook.

