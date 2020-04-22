x
First responders rescue 2 people stranded at Howell Island Conservation Area

They were spotted by a person kayaking, who stayed with them until emergency crews arrived

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were rescued from Howell Island Conservation Area Wednesday morning after a passing kayaker spotted them stranded on the island.

According to Central St. Louis County Fire Dispatch, the two were in the water but made it to the island. A kayaker later found them and stayed with them until emergency crews arrived in a boat to rescue them.

More than a dozen first responders were spotted at the scene Wednesday.

It was unclear why the two were in the water or how long they were stuck on the island, but what appeared to be an overturned kayak was spotted in the water nearby.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

