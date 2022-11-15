x
First responders save man after truck drove into pond in north St. Louis County on Monday

St. Louis County police officers escort victim to safety within a matter of minutes.
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Police Department released a video Tuesday afternoon of a water rescue they conducted in North County on Monday after a truck drove into a pond, saving a man's life.

In a Facebook post, the department said when the incident happened, officers from the first precinct responded to help. 

“When they got there, they saw the vehicle beginning to submerge,” the department said.

Two officers and several firefighters entered the water to help rescue the driver.

The victim can be seen waving his arm as the officers make their way through the cold water. 

He was taken from the water and treated by paramedics.

“Thanks to their efforts, a life was saved,” the department said.

Posted by St. Louis County Police Department on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

