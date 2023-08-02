First responders, utility crews prepare to keep you safe during severe weather

With more storms expected to hit the Bi-state, crews are doing their part and asking you to do yours.

ST. LOUIS — First responders and utility crews are doing their part to make sure they are able to respond in the event of a weather emergency. That means getting staffing in place and preparing for the worst.

Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois have a partnership. If severe weather hits one area harder than the other, they shift gears to help get your lights back on quickly. Those who work during the storm tell me there are precautions you can take too.

"St. Louis weather. One minute it's dry. One minute it's storming like crazy,” said Florissant Valley Fire Battalion Chief Rob Carroll.

When bad weather hits, we've all felt the impact.

"There could be lightning strikes into a house. There could be a tree into a house,” Carroll said.

It's why his crews are ready to jump into action. Wednesday afternoon, Strike Team Three, a task force of fire crews across the area, activated due to the expected weather.

“They requested boats so if there's flooding in the area. The teams are already rostered, and they'll be ready to be deployed at short time,” Carroll said.

His firefighters are working their usual 48-hour shifts knowing that at any time, that call can come.

"We had six different storms in our service territory just in the month of July,” said Brian Bretsch of Ameren Illinois.

Crews with Ameren Illinois are taking a close look at the forecast.

"We’re hoping we don't have as much wind as we had on this last storm that rolled in on Saturday so were monitoring that … we’re on alert and ready for whatever Mother Nature throws our way,” he added.

Meantime, both agencies say there are steps you can take to stay safe, like having an emergency kit at home.

"Any kind of medication you may need for a couple of days. You want to have some bottled water in there. You want to have a can opener,” Bretsch said, also suggesting a flashlight and a weather radio.

Also, if flooding becomes an issue, drivers just shouldn't risk it.

"It only takes a couple inches for cars these days to float so a couple of inches of water can get you to be pushed off the road into deeper water,” Carroll added.